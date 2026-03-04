Sensex, Nifty tumble over 2 per cent in early trade as West Asia crisis escalates

MUMBAI: India’s equity market nosedived on Wednesday with benchmark indices - BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 - crashing more than 2% each. The selling in global equities, including India, has picked up pace amid increased chances of a prolonged full-blown war in West Asia as the US-Israel coalition and Iran continue to exchange missiles, and its impact on oil prices which has risen sharply in recent sessions.

Sensex crashed up to 1,800 points, or 2.2%, in the early hours of Wednesday, to an intraday low of 78,443.20, while the Nifty 50 plunged over 550 points, or 2.3%, to the day's low of 24,305.40. This market downturn echoed global trends, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi suffering the steepest declines.

Meanwhile, the rupee breached the psychological 92 mark, hitting a record low on Wednesday. Investors lost about Rs 12 lakh crore early Wednesday as the overall market capitalisation of BS-listed firms plummeted to Rs 445 lakh crore in intraday trade.

The fresh selling arises amid the closure of the Strait of Hormuz which carries about 20% of the world's crude. Disruptions in Gulf oil tanker movements and refinery attacks have triggered a sharp surge in energy prices, posing major headwinds for India and the global economy.

Since the West Asia crisis that began on Saturday, crude prices have shot more than 15% and the global benchmark Brent is quoting $82.60% a barrel on Wednesday while the Iranian attack on the Qatari LNG facility has led to gas prices surging 55% in Europe.