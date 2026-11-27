Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the India-US trade deal was close to completion, with the roadmap and process for finalising the agreement, which had earlier held up negotiations, now taking shape.

"The US trade deal is close to culmination. The process and pathway, which was always something which held back finalising the deal, is now taking some shape," Goyal said while addressing the India Debt Capital Market Summit 2026 virtually.

His remarks came after the latest report by the US Trade Representative (USTR) proposed a 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports, which could be capped at 17 per cent if the two countries reach a bilateral trade agreement.

The proposed tariff rate would give India a competitive edge over several Asian countries. Goyal has previously said the deal would be signed once the US tariff framework was finalised and India secured an advantage over competing manufacturing nations.

Trade experts believe the USTR's Section 301 report could accelerate negotiations on the agreement in the coming weeks.

On the India-European Union (EU) free trade agreement, Goyal said it was expected to be signed later this year and could come into effect by March or April 2027.

He also expressed confidence that India's goods and services exports would reach the USD 1 trillion target in the current fiscal despite global geopolitical uncertainties, trade disruptions and volatile oil prices.

Describing the global situation as highly unpredictable, Goyal referred to two ongoing wars, oil price shocks, uncertainty over tariffs and disruptions to sea and air routes.

"Despite all of these uncertainties around the world, I think the one thing that remained constant was the world's trust in the India growth story. And we delivered on that trust. We delivered 7.8 per cent growth in Q1," he said.

He said India was continuing to pursue free trade agreements and simplify its GST system, adding that fluctuations in global oil prices would not determine the country's long-term economic prospects.

Goyal also expressed confidence in India's growth outlook, citing moderate interest rates and strong domestic investment. He said domestic institutional and retail investors had stepped up investments even as foreign investors pulled out funds.

Turning to the debt capital market, the minister urged large corporates, public sector undertakings and infrastructure developers to increasingly rely on the bond market to fund capital expenditure.

He called for innovative financing solutions for long-term projects and urged insurance companies, pension and provident funds, and mutual funds to support long-duration debt instruments.

Goyal also stressed the need to make bond trading as seamless as equity trading.

"It should be just like the share market, instantaneous," he said.

He urged exporters and financial institutions to translate the opportunities created by India's free trade agreements into concrete investment decisions, particularly in the manufacturing sector.

(With inputs from PTI)