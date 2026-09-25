UPI MDR not tax, cess or surcharge; won’t burden consumers, says FM Nirmala Sitaraman

The proposed Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on select high-value UPI transactions is neither a tax, cess nor surcharge, and will not be passed on to consumers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.

The 0.4 per cent MDR on specified person-to-merchant (P2M) UPI transactions above Rs 2,000 will be borne within the merchant payment ecosystem and will not accrue to the government, Sitharaman told PTI.

“This is not a tax, this is not a cess, this is not even a surcharge. And the collection is not coming to the Consolidated Fund of India,” she said.

Under the new framework, effective October 15, the MDR will be shared among participants in the UPI ecosystem. Of the amount collected, 40 per cent will go to the customer’s bank, 30 per cent to the payment gateway, 20 per cent to the UPI app and 10 per cent to the sponsoring bank.

Sitharaman said the charge was intended to support the technology infrastructure, innovation and other costs involved in running the digital payments ecosystem.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has fixed the MDR at 0.4 per cent for eligible UPI merchant transactions above Rs 2,000, with the charge capped at Rs 300 for transactions of Rs 75,000 or more. Person-to-person payments will continue to remain free.