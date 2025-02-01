Northeast CMs hail Budget, Assam to get 12.7 lakh metric tonne urea plant
GUWAHATI: The Chief Ministers of the states in the Northeast and industry bodies hailed the Union Budget, 2025.
Describing the day as “historic” for Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said a long-standing demand was fulfilled with the announcement of a 12.7 lakh metric tonne urea plant at Namrup in the Dibrugarh district.
“After the semiconductor plant in Jagiroad, this urea facility will be a game changer for the entire Northeast. It will not only help us achieve self-sufficiency in fertiliser availability but also better channelise our natural gas resources,” Sarma said, expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma lauded Sitharaman for announcing the modified UDAN scheme to enhance regional connectivity through helipads and smaller airports for the hilly, aspirational districts of the Northeast.
His Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh said Manipur and the rest of the Northeast have already seen a transformative change in air connectivity under the UDAN scheme which boosted travel, tourism, and trade & commerce, contributing to the growth of the entire region.
“With additional airports across the country, the middle class will realise their aspirations for faster and more affordable travel,” Singh said.
UDAN has connected 88 airports and operationalised 619 routes. It has enabled 1.5 crore middle-class people to meet their aspirations for speedier travel. “
"Modified UDAN scheme will be launched to enhance regional connectivity to 120 new destinations and carry 4 crore passengers in the next 10 years. The scheme will also support helipads and smaller airports in hilly, aspirational, and Northeast region districts,” Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.
Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio appreciated the government for its efforts for inclusive growth and empowerment by focusing on farmers, rural prosperity, regional connectivity, and women entrepreneurs from SC/ST communities.
The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Assam and Meghalaya Committee, appreciated the Budget for its significant focus on the development of India and the Northeast.
ICC Assam and Meghalaya Committee chairman Sarat Kumar Jain praised Sitharaman for her recognition of the Northeast’s unique needs and potential in the Budget.