Budget 2025: Housing boom likely as budget rains tax goodies

MUMBAI: The realty sector is pleased as punch with the budget continuing to focus on affordable housing. The finance ministry proposed three significant measures to boost the housing sector in general and rental housing in particular alongside tax goodies.

The budget this time has massively increased the income tax exemption limits to Rs 12 lakh per annum under the new tax regime, which will encourage people to invest in real estate in general and housing in particular.

The second give-away of allowing homeowners to mark two homes as self-occupied (provided one is not rented out, and claim nil valuation), is a big boost to rental housing.

The third measure of more than doubling the income tax cap on rental income to Rs 6 lakh from next fiscal from Rs 2.4 lakh now, will give another leg-up to rental housing both for homeowners as well as for those taking homes on rent.

In effect, the second measure of allowing nil valuation of two homes is more of a process easing than actual tax benefits, though.