The Union Budgetary mirage for Andhra Pradesh!

On February 1, 2025, as the Finance Minister unveiled India’s Union Budget, the air typically brimmed with optimism for States hoping for fiscal support. However, Andhra Pradesh found itself ensnared in an unsettling silence. Amidst economic growth projections of 6.3% to 6.8% for the fiscal year, one would anticipate the State, teeming with potential, to play a leading role in this economic revitalisation. Instead, it appeared on the periphery, grappling with an unexpected scarcity of allocations, shattering hopes that had accompanied previous budget announcements.

The budget introduced several national schemes designed to invigorate growth, including tax reforms to alleviate the middle class’ financial burden and substantial investments in agriculture and infrastructure. Yet, within this broader vision, Andhra Pradesh felt particularly overlooked. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu anticipated a fiscal bonanza that could galvanise his aspirations for a prosperous State, but the allocations presented echoed a distressing trend of insufficient support.