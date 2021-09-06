STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Remdesivir reduces mortality when taken within seven days of symptoms: COVID-19 study

The study in Manipal Hospitals, which collected and analysed data among 372 cases, concluded that careful selection of patients for Remdesivir is essential

Published: 06th September 2021 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

Remdesivir

Remdesivir (Photo | PTI)

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

A retrospective study conducted in Manipal Hospitals found that there was reduced mortality among COVID-19 patients who were given Remdesivir within seven days of the onset of symptoms. The study, which collected and analysed data among 372 cases and has been sent to a medical journal for publication on Tuesday, concluded that careful selection of patients for Remdesivir is essential. Early diagnosis and risk stratification lead to better outcomes, it found.

The patients in the study were moderately ill and reported symptoms of fever, body ache, cold, cough, breathlessness and low oxygen levels. The mortality rate was lower than the national average after giving this drug, said Dr Satyanarayana Mysore, HOD and Consultant- Pulmonology, Lung Transplant Physician, Manipal Hospitals

"For example, a patient with breathlessness and low oxygen levels stabilised within four days of administering Remdesivir. The length of stay in the hospital was less. Around 92 percent did not require ICU admission. If we pick up patients early and intervene, there is a reduced chance of ICU admission," Dr Mysore said.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu received highest allotment of remdesivir vials from Centre's free supply

He advised that patients with high CT scores or in need of oxygen should be given Remdesivir but those who have mild disease or are already 10 days into the illness must not be given this drug. When given too late, it has no benefit at all.

The study was conducted between June 1 and October 31, with data analyzed only later. The surge of cases during the second wave put the study, conducted by the Department of Respiratory Medicine and Pulmonology, Manipal Hospitals, on hold.

Dr Mysore said that the study was done in the backdrop of the World Health Organization study which recommended against the use of Remdesivir. In November 2020, the WHO issued a conditional recommendation against the use of Remdesivir in hospitalized patients, regardless of disease severity, stating that there is currently no evidence that it improves survival and other outcomes in these patients.

Countering this, Dr Mysore said the WHO trial was prematurely done, with no guidelines on when to use and when not to use Remdesivir. It was only concerned about using the drug.

"The WHO study received criticism from many quarters and the organisation has lacked credibility with its constantly changing statements on COVID-19. For example, they initially said there is no evidence of human-to-human transmission of the coronavirus, they said COVID-19 is not a pandemic and that asymptomatic patients do not spread the virus," he said, adding that there is a lot of misinformation on the disease on social media and also from organizations like WHO which have been inconsistent with their information.

The hospital will follow this study with more studies using data collected from patients who were admitted in the second wave.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Remdesivir COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
Recovered Covid patients should not skip second jab: Study
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
80% Covid immunity lost in 6 months in some after Pfizer shot: US study 
Image of a Nipah isolation ward used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)
Nipah victim's mother, 5 others develop symptoms of virus in Kerala
A teacher inspects the book of a student at Musheerabad High School, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)
Not enough homework before reopening schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghanistan: Arms dealers flourish with new stocks of US-left weapons in Taliban heartland
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp