New headache? As floods recede, sharp rise in dengue, viral fever in Bengaluru

Published: 17th September 2022 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2022 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Shilpa P
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With floodwaters receding in the Mahadevapura zone in Bengaluru, following heavy rain two weeks ago, there is an uptick in mosquito breeding sites, and a spurt in cases of dengue and viral fever in the area. 

So far this month, 635 cases of dengue were reported in the State, with 103 cases in Bengaluru.

Of these, 44 cases were reported from the Mahadevapura zone alone, a sharp rise from 28 cases reported in the zone last month. 

BBMP health officials claimed that considering the flood-like situation, health issues have been restricted to a minimal in the Mahadevapura zone.

“Since we had taken precautionary measures like using power sprays to prevent mosquito breeding, holding health camps and surveillance activities, we could control the extent of vector-borne diseases. BWSSB also stepped up chlorination so that water-borne diseases could be controlled. The health camps will continue for another four days,” they said. 

Besides software and IT/BT professionals, there are migrant construction workers in Bellandur, Hagadur and Varthur. Families living in 84 flooded apartments had shifted to hotels.

Over 400 migrant workers had relocated to two choultries, where they were provided food.

Now, all of them have moved back to their homes.

“We saw cases of only dengue and viral fever,” health officials added.  

Meanwhile, Dr Mithilesh Kumar, a paediatrician at Apollo Clinic, Sarjapur Road, in the Mahadevapura zone, said they have seen a 5 per cent increase in cases of viral fever and suspected dengue cases this month, compared to last month.

Besides ensuring mosquito control, people should drink filtered or boiled and cooled water, was his advice. 

