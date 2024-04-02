Water scarcity in Bengaluru puts the brakes on car wash biz

BENGALURU: It’s fashionable to drive around in a dirty car these days, it means you are conserving water. It also means that several car wash centres are suffering financial losses after the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) imposed a ban on using potable water for non-essential purposes, including car washing. The order, which entails a hefty fine of Rs 5,000 for every violation, has left many car wash units and their employees in the city’s JC Nagar and Shivajinagar areas with no choice but to seek alternative sources of income.

Car wash centres, opposing the order, argue that they rely on water tankers to meet their needs for car washing. They explained that using treated water is not viable due to its high salt content, which could potentially damage vehicle paint and quality.

Habib, who has been working at Wash N Wash service station in Shivajinagar, told TNIE, “To continue with our business, we tried switching to a water-efficient service with dry wash, cleaning the car with a cloth and using a vacuum to clean the interiors, but customers are not showing much interest. According to them, this method does not last.”