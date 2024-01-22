Festive fervour grips Bengaluru amid Ram temple consecration, many celebs from city visit Ayodhya

BENGALURU: From chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ to distribution of prasad to passersby, celebrations took place across the city to mark the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
The city was filled with festive fervour resembling the celebration of Sri Rama Navami and Deepavali. Many Hindu outfits and shopkeepers had set up pandals to distribute prasad that included ‘panaka’ (juice), ‘kosambari’ (salad), buttermilk and other food items across the city. During the processions, along with slogans of Jai Shri Ram, some devotees also said ‘Kashi Mathura baaki hai’ (Kashi and Mathura are left).
Children dressed up as Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman, Hanuman and other characters from the Ramayana, while saffron flags and cutouts of Lord Ram and Hanuman could be seen in many parts of the city.
Many prominent personalities from Karnataka including Ram Lalla sculptor Arun Yogiraj took part in the grand event in Ayodhya. Former Prime Minister Deve Gowda’s family including former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Nikhil Kumaraswamy were also present there. Nikhil Kumaraswamy celebrated his birthday at Ayodhya.
Cricketers Anil Kumble and Venkatesh Prasad, Kannada film actor and director Rishab Shetty, scion of Mysuru royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and others also took part in the event at Ayodhya.
Adichunchanagiri Mutt seer Nirmalanandanatha Swami, Suttur Mutt seer Shivarathri Desikendra Swami, Swami Vachanananda (popular as Shwaasha Guru) and others took part.
Adamya Chetana, an NGO initiated by former Union minister Ananth Kumar in Bengaluru and led by Tejaswini Ananthkumar, served Karnataka special breakfast, lunch and dinner for devotees at Ayodhya on Monday.
On Monday morning, many residents drew rangolis, decked up their houses with flowers, posters and flags of Lord Ram, did poojas and took part in keerthans and bhajans. Many women lighted up lamps at their homes exactly at the time of Pran Prathistana.
People thronged Lord Ram and Hanuman temples across the city from Monday morning. Temples like Ram Mandir at Rajajinagar, Ramanjaneya Gudda Temple at Hanumanthnagar, Ramadevara Devasthana at Malleshwaram, Rameshwaram Temple at Chamrajpet, Maruti Mandir at Vijaynagar and others had special poojas.
Political leaders from different parties took part in the celebrations across the city. Large screens were set up at temples, mutts, public spaces, playgrounds live streaming the Pran Prathistana of Ram Lalla. Some private schools in the city telecast the consecration event live. A cricket match to mark the occasion was organised at Vijaynagar under its MLA M Krishnappa.
Many people preferred to initiate new beginnings on the auspicious timing of the Pran Prathistana, including getting their babies delivered. Dr N Sapna Lulla, Lead Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Aster CMI Hospital said, “We received requests from expectant mothers for deliveries on Monday. In response, we performed Lower uterine Segment Cesarean Sections (LSCS), a surgical procedure where a baby is delivered through an incision in the mother's lower uterus. Upon request, we conducted the procedure two days before the due date."