Festive fervour grips Bengaluru amid Ram temple consecration, many celebs from city visit Ayodhya

BENGALURU: From chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ to distribution of prasad to passersby, celebrations took place across the city to mark the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The city was filled with festive fervour resembling the celebration of Sri Rama Navami and Deepavali. Many Hindu outfits and shopkeepers had set up pandals to distribute prasad that included ‘panaka’ (juice), ‘kosambari’ (salad), buttermilk and other food items across the city. During the processions, along with slogans of Jai Shri Ram, some devotees also said ‘Kashi Mathura baaki hai’ (Kashi and Mathura are left).

Children dressed up as Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman, Hanuman and other characters from the Ramayana, while saffron flags and cutouts of Lord Ram and Hanuman could be seen in many parts of the city.

Many prominent personalities from Karnataka including Ram Lalla sculptor Arun Yogiraj took part in the grand event in Ayodhya. Former Prime Minister Deve Gowda’s family including former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Nikhil Kumaraswamy were also present there. Nikhil Kumaraswamy celebrated his birthday at Ayodhya.

Cricketers Anil Kumble and Venkatesh Prasad, Kannada film actor and director Rishab Shetty, scion of Mysuru royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and others also took part in the event at Ayodhya.

Adichunchanagiri Mutt seer Nirmalanandanatha Swami, Suttur Mutt seer Shivarathri Desikendra Swami, Swami Vachanananda (popular as Shwaasha Guru) and others took part.