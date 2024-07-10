Actor Darshan moves Karnataka High Court to get home food in prison

BENGALURU: Stating that he has lost a lot of weight because of food poisoning and diarrhoea as he is unable to digest the food being served in the central prison at Parappana Agrahara in the city, actor Darshan Thoogudeep Srinivas, who is in judicial custody in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy, moved the Karnataka High Court, seeking directions to prison authorities to allow him to get home food, cloth, cutlery, bed, books and newspapers.

In the petition filed with the registry on Tuesday through his advocate, Darshan stated that the doctors in the prison diagnosed him with food poisoning, he has lost weight and is unable to eat the prison food. He had orally requested the authorities to allow him to get home-cooked food, but they refused which is not only illegal but also inhuman, he alleged.

Claiming that his health would deteriorate if things continued as it is in the prison, Darshan contended that Section 30 of the Karnataka Prisons Act, 1963, enables undertrial prisoners to maintain themselves or to purchase or receive from private sources proper food, clothing, bedding or other necessities, subject to examination and approval by the inspector general of prisons.

Claiming that he came to be made an accused in the case solely based on the statement of the co-accused, Darshan stated that allowing him to obtain home food, books, newspapers and bedding would certainly reduce the burden on the state exchequer.

If not permitted, he would be put to irreparable loss, damage and injury and his health may deteriorate in future, he pleaded. The petition is likely to come up for a hearing on Wednesday.