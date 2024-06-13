Darshan murder case: Black SUV the crucial evidence in the killing

BENGALURU: The CCTV cameras installed at an apartment near Summanahalli bridge has captured the movement of a black Scorpio vehicle around 3.04 am. Six minutes later, the Scorpio is seen returning with the rear doors open. The police then tracked the movement of the Scorpio and found it entering the shed in Pattanagere after analysing footage recorded in several CCTV cameras.

The police had collected this crucial evidence within 2-3 hours after finding the body. The police had obtained the leads much before the four accused surrendered before them. The two SUVs that were used have been recovered by the police. None of the SUVs are in the name of the actor.

The red colour SUV is registered in the name of Vinay, owner of a pub in RR Nagar, while the black colour Scorpio is registered in the name of Pradush. The victim’s body was shifted in Scorpio from the shed, where the alleged murder took place, to the stormwater drain near Sumanahalli bridge where the body was disposed of.