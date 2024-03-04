Bengaluru CEO son murder: Goa court allows plea for mental health check-up of accused

PANAJI: A Goa court on Monday allowed an application by the father of Suchana Seth, CEO of an Artificial Intelligence start-up who is accused of killing her four-year-old son while on a visit here, to get his daughter's mental health condition examined by a board of doctors.

Seth's father had moved the application before the children's court to have her mental condition examined by a board of doctors under the Mental Healthcare Act.

During hearing, the police had opposed the plea, saying she did not show signs of mental illness during assessments of her mental health condition while in custody.