Bengaluru Cafe blast: Need disaster management system headed by doctors, says expert

BENGALURU: Developed countries have robust emergency care and disaster management concepts. India should also have a robust disaster management system headed by emergency physicians to handle situations such as the recent bomb blast in a cafe in Bengaluru, according to Dr Ramesh GH, an emergency physician at a medical college in the city.

Dr Ramesh, who heads the emergency and critical care unit, is a subject expert in emergency medicine, trained to manage acute emergency and critically ill patients and certified for disaster management.

He said, “Lung injuries (pulmonary barotrauma), brain injury, ocular injuries, eardrum perforation, abdominal injuries, vascular injury and external injuries (soft tissues or bone fractures) happen during bomb blasts. In such situations, emergency physicians can save lives by performing critical procedures at the spot or at hospital along with their paramedical, nursing and supporting staff.”