Stepping outside feels daunting: Bengaluru Cafe blast eyewitness

BENGALURU: “I have not slept since Friday. The piercing noise from the blast, the injured rushing around, and the cries of two elderly women, one with a bleeding hand, are all replaying in my mind. While the victims received treatment for their external wounds, what about the trauma lingering within? Despite saying that ‘life goes on’, even stepping outside now feels daunting,” expresses Alankrit Kumar, one of the eyewitnesses, of The Rameshwaram Cafe bomb blast while recalling the moment.

Recalling how the whole scenario at the restaurant changed, Kumar, a software engineer, said, “I have been residing in Bengaluru for a year, and have been regularly visiting The Rameshwaram Cafe. I usually sat near the food pick-up point. However, on that day, the place was bustling with customers, so I sat next to the hand wash area, exactly where the bomb was planted. Just as I was about to eat my dosa, my mom called. She told me the crowd noise was making it difficult for her to hear me, so I walked a few metres away to continue the conversation. It was at that moment the blast occurred," he said.

“Apart from office goers, there were elderly people and children present at the cafe. Some of them could not move, while others froze, covering their ears and weeping,” added Kumar.

Kumar who is a native of Patna, said, “My parents have been calling more than usual, and I am not sure how to ease their concerns.”