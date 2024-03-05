Stepping outside feels daunting: Bengaluru Cafe blast eyewitness

BENGALURU: “I have not slept since Friday. The piercing noise from the blast, the injured rushing around, and the cries of two elderly women, one with a bleeding hand, are all replaying in my mind. While the victims received treatment for their external wounds, what about the trauma lingering within? Despite saying that ‘life goes on’, even stepping outside now feels daunting,” expresses Alankrit Kumar, one of the eyewitnesses, of The Rameshwaram Cafe bomb blast while recalling the moment.
Recalling how the whole scenario at the restaurant changed, Kumar, a software engineer, said, “I have been residing in Bengaluru for a year, and have been regularly visiting The Rameshwaram Cafe. I usually sat near the food pick-up point. However, on that day, the place was bustling with customers, so I sat next to the hand wash area, exactly where the bomb was planted. Just as I was about to eat my dosa, my mom called. She told me the crowd noise was making it difficult for her to hear me, so I walked a few metres away to continue the conversation. It was at that moment the blast occurred," he said.
“Apart from office goers, there were elderly people and children present at the cafe. Some of them could not move, while others froze, covering their ears and weeping,” added Kumar.
Kumar who is a native of Patna, said, “My parents have been calling more than usual, and I am not sure how to ease their concerns.”
“Though the incident took place around 1 pm, I could only see my husband who was rushed to Vydehi Hospital at around 11 pm. It was deeply frustrating that politicians were allowed to visit while family members like myself were not even allowed to go near,” said Kamala Srinivasan, wife of Srinivasan, one of the blast victims.
Kamala told TNIE that it was supposed to be a breakfast plan for her husband’s team and him, who works as a consultant. However, due to work priorities the plan was postponed to lunch time. Just as they finished their meal and were about to leave, the blast occurred, affecting all of their hearing.
“Although I was aware of the incident, I was unaware that my husband was one of the victims. I got to know that he is a victim only after my son who works in Hyderabad, informed me. Since I reside in JP Nagar, I reached the hospital only by 6 pm. However, the hospital staff did not let me visit my husband, so my uncle, who is a doctor, had to intervene, and together, we arranged for my husband to be shifted to a different hospital. He is scheduled for an ear operation on Wednesday,” she added.
communication key for healing
Neha Cadabam, Psychologist and Executive Director at Cadabams Hospital, said events like this can leave lasting emotional scars. Survivors and witnesses may experience a range of symptoms including shock, fear, anxiety, and difficulty sleeping. Recognizing that these are normal reactions to an abnormal situation is crucial.
Fostering open communication can create a supportive atmosphere for healing, she said. She advised parents and care givers to listen patiently, respond honestly, and maintain a sense of normalcy. She highlighted the importance of limiting exposure to distressing information and seeking professional help when needed.