Don’t panic, we’ve water in Bengaluru till July: BWSSB chief

BENGALURU: Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) Chairman Ramprasath Manohar on Saturday said that the board has adequate water for supply in the city and its outskirts till July. His clarification comes in the wake of reports that Bengaluru is likely to face a drinking crisis in the coming days.

Manohar appealed to the media not to create panic on the matter. The board supplies 1,470 MLD of water daily. Once the Cauvery fifth stage project is commissioned on May 15, Bengaluru will get an additional 775 MLD of water. The city and its outskirts need 2,100 MLD of water, he said.

People residing on the outskirts of the city depend on borewells. Many lakes are on the verge of drying up and this has also affected them, he added. Four dams in the Cauvery basin, have sufficient water to meet the needs of the city. “The city needs only 1.54 tmcft of water a month. Apart from the city, its outskirts also depend on Cauvery water. The city and its outskirts need 17 tmcft of water till July. The dams now have 34 tmcft of water,” he said.