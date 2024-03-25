22 Bengaluru families fined for using 'drinking water' for purposes other than drinking amid severe shortage

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) on Sunday announced that it has imposed a penalty of Rs.1,10,000 on residents and apartment complexes for using drinking water for on-essential activites like washing vehicles, gardening etc.

Residents across Bengaluru were found to have wasted precious drinking water based on information, alerts on social media, and during inspections.

In response, the BWSSB issued recent orders regarding the matter.

The BWSSB officials stated that, apart from drinking, the Cauvery water supplied by the government agency through its borewells cannot be used for activities such as washing vehicles, sprinkling water outside homes to settle dust, and gardening. However, in areas like South-East, South West, North, and East zones of Bengaluru, residents have not taken the orders seriously.