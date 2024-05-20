Rain, wind, thunder for next few days in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: With heavy clouds glowering above, make sure you have a windcheater or raincoat handy when you step out. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate thunderstorms with gusty winds for the next five days over Bengaluru and neighbouring areas, until May 24.
It was a cool and wet weekend in the city, with light spells of rain in some parts on Saturday, and light to moderate rain on Sunday as well. Many Bengalureans cancelled their weekend plans and stayed indoors, while some braved the rain to enjoy the city’s weather. While Bengaluru city recorded 17.8mm rain, Bengaluru HAL airport recorded 37.6mm rain till 8.30pm on Sunday.
As many as 15 trees were uprooted, and close to 50 tree branches fell across the city. Residents of Indiranagar, MS Palya and Yelahanka reported tree fall incidents and at least 13 trees and 32 branches were cleared by BBMP workers.
Hebbal flyover’s down ramp and Hennur-Bagalur flyover were flooded, along with other major roads in the city on Sunday. Traffic congestion was reported in Ramamurthy Nagar, KR Puram, Sanjaynagar, Hebbal, Yelahanka, Vasanthnagar, on Mysuru Road and other areas.
BBMP top brass inspected the SWD in areas that are usually affected by flash floods, like Gali Anjaneya Temple, Nayandahalli, Silk Board, HSR Layout and directed officials to ensure that the slit is removed, so that the rainwater flows without any obstruction. They also directed officials to address all the complaints recorded at the BBMP control rooms.
Orange alert for coast, interior dists
The department also issued very heavy rainfall warnings over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, with orange alert warning for Uttara Kannada, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Ramanagara, Chikkaballapur and Davangere. A yellow alert has been issued for parts of Coastal and South Interior Karnataka. The IMD attributed the showers to cyclonic circulation over south interior Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood, which will persist. The city will see cloudy skies and a few spells of rain and thunderstorms for the next 48 hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 29°Celsius and 22°Celsius respectively.