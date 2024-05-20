Rain, wind, thunder for next few days in Bengaluru

It was a cool and wet weekend in the city, with light spells of rain in some parts on Saturday, and light to moderate rain on Sunday as well. Many Bengalureans cancelled their weekend plans and stayed indoors, while some braved the rain to enjoy the city’s weather. While Bengaluru city recorded 17.8mm rain, Bengaluru HAL airport recorded 37.6mm rain till 8.30pm on Sunday.

As many as 15 trees were uprooted, and close to 50 tree branches fell across the city. Residents of Indiranagar, MS Palya and Yelahanka reported tree fall incidents and at least 13 trees and 32 branches were cleared by BBMP workers.

Hebbal flyover’s down ramp and Hennur-Bagalur flyover were flooded, along with other major roads in the city on Sunday. Traffic congestion was reported in Ramamurthy Nagar, KR Puram, Sanjaynagar, Hebbal, Yelahanka, Vasanthnagar, on Mysuru Road and other areas.