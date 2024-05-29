Hoax bomb threat at Bengaluru airport prompts intensive security checks

BENGALURU : A chit found by a flyer in the male washroom of Terminal -1 oF Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Wednesday at around 3.40 am about a bomb being placed inside the airport sent security agencies and police into a frenzy. After intensive checks at both the terminals of the airport, it was declared a hoax at around 7 am.

An airport source said the flight operations were not impacted. This is the second hoax threat received by the airport within a fortnight.

According to a security official, "An individual who found the chit inside the airport alerted an airport staff who immediately alerted us. Our Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and sniffer dogs were immediately pressed into action. Many of our personnel too intensified checks. After much checks, we found it to be a hoax."