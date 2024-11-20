Karnataka unveils draft space tech policy 2024-29 at Bengaluru Tech Summit

"Currently, car sensors are imported, while sensors used in rockets and spacecraft are manufactured in India. The challenge lies in engineering issues and the lack of large-scale production. We are working to enable large-scale, low-cost production of these sensors. The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated India's capability to achieve self-reliance."

As part of the initiative, the government also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to promote cooperation, support for defence startups, and access to testing facilities.

Speaking to The New Indian Express on the sidelines of the MoU signing, C.K. Baba, Director of Electronics and Communication, said the MoU focuses on creating facilities for startups to undertake innovative projects. These efforts include regular engagements with startups and providing them with guidance to help them become unicorns. While DRDO aims to extend these benefits to startups across India, the current focus is on Karnataka. A similar initiative has been implemented in Tamil Nadu.

Baba also mentioned that work is progressing on Industry 5.0, focusing on man-unmanned teaming, a critical future direction for India. He explained that this innovation is crucial as automation in warfare continues to advance.