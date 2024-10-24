Bengaluru building collapse: PM Modi, CM Siddaramaiah announce ex gratia for deceased eight individuals

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the site on Thursday morning and announced Rs 5 lakh for the deceased.

CM Siddaramaiah visited the spot with MLA Byrati Basavaraj and BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath supervised the rescue operation by NDRF and other teams for the two trapped labourers.

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister said that hospital expenses for the injured will be covered by the government.

He added that the families of the eight killed in the collapse would receive Rs 5 lakh—Rs 2 lakh from the Labor Department and Rs 3 lakh from BBMP. Efforts are being made to send the bodies of the deceased who were from other states back to their respective homes.

He further stated that the building was constructed without obtaining the necessary license or authorization. Despite a notice being issued, construction continued. As a result, the assistant engineer has been suspended, and senior officials have been informed to issue notice to the zonal officer of the BBMP, he added.