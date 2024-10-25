Bengaluru building collapse: One more body recovered; death toll rises to nine

BENGALURU: Three days after the six story under construction building collapse in Babusapalya, the rescue team on Friday morning retrieved the body of one more construction worker, taking the death toll to nine. The deceased has been identified as Elumalai, Eight bodies had been found in the debris up to October 24.

DCP (East) Devaraj said that Elumalai was seen in the CCTV footage of the building. But he was neither among the dead, injured or those rescued. We were sure that he must be trapped under the debris. We found his body on Friday morning.

He further said that with the recovery of the body of Elumalai, we have accounted for all those we knew of being in the building when it collapsed. However, we will continue to clear the debris carefully, just in case anyone else is trapped below, the senior officer said.

NDRF, SDRF, fire, and emergency services along with police launched a search operation, and fourteen people were rescued. Moreover, nine construction workers, including Elumalai, who was trapped in the debris were found.

The Karnataka Lokayukta initiated Suo Moto action against the responsible BBMP officials . The Assistant Executive Engineer Vinay was suspended in connection with the building collapse.

The Hennur police arrested the building owner, his son and contractor and sent them to judicial custody.