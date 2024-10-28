BBMP takes up operation to unauthorised construction in wake of Babusab Palya incident

BENGALURU: The operation to clear the unauthorized under construction building is being carried out in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limite. The drive was taken up after the Babusab Palya building collapse that led to 9 deaths of construction workers.

The drive at West Zone was led by Archana, the Zonal Commissioner and Sangappa, the Joint Commissioner. They found that the entire 25-foot-long pedestrian path had been encroached upon and there was no space for pedestrians to walk. In this regard, the steps were immediately removed using a JCB and a warning was given not to encroach on the pedestrian path.