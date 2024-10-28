BBMP takes up operation to unauthorised construction in wake of Babusab Palya incident

BENGALURU: The operation to clear the unauthorized under construction building is being carried out in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limite. The drive was taken up after the Babusab Palya building collapse that led to 9 deaths of construction workers.
The drive at West Zone was led by Archana, the Zonal Commissioner and Sangappa, the Joint Commissioner. They found that the entire 25-foot-long pedestrian path had been encroached upon and there was no space for pedestrians to walk. In this regard, the steps were immediately removed using a JCB and a warning was given not to encroach on the pedestrian path.
The building owner was served a notice earlier in this regard, since the owner did not remove them, the corporation itself removed the unauthorised steps on Monday. The cost of the removal will be recovered from the building owners, said officials.
Similarly, the officials at Mahadevpura started the operation to clear the extra floor under construction in Alpha Garden in the Hoodi sub-division. The owner Suresh Tammiah obtained permission for the construction of a ground floor and 3-storey building on a 40X60 plot but added an extra floor. The owner requested BBMP to halt the drive and said that he would remove the unauthorised floor within 10 days, to which the corporation has agreed.