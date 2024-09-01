Bengaluru: Pavithra Gowda’s bail plea dismissed

BENGALURU: The City Civil and Sessions Court on Saturday dismissed the bail applications of Pavithra Gowda and Anu Kumar, both accused in the kidnap and murder case of Renukaswamy.
Gowda, a close acquaintance of actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, is the accused number one in the case, while Kumar is the seventh accused. Both are currently in judicial custody.
The 57th CCH court judge Jaishankar, who had earlier reserved judgment after hearing arguments on Saturday court opined that bail cannot be granted just because she is a woman. Along with Gowda, court dismissed Anu Kumar’s application.