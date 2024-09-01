Tunnel road may trigger water crisis in Bengaluru

Dr Inayathulla M, Director, Water Institute, University of Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE), said the proposed tunnel road project starting near Esteem Mall is a concern as Hebbal, where it is located, is a watershed area. “Water from Hebbal Valley flows to Jakkur Lake, Nagavara Lake and other water bodies.

If the upper valley fills up, the lakes downstream will also fill up. For any project, the feasibility study, hydrology, hydrogeology and traffic study are important. Unfortunately, in any Detailed Project Report, the least attention paid is to hydrology and hydrogeology studies. I hope the government considers this important aspect before taking up the project,” he said.

He cited the embarrassing example of floods in Delhi during the G-20 Summit, and the flooding of the New Parliament building because of low importance given to such studies.

Former State Planning Commission member BV Anand, appreciating Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s ambitious vision of the underground tunnel road, questioned whether any feasibility study was conducted before the cabinet gave its administrative approval.

Raising issues of concern, Anand said, “The minister should have a strong political will to expedite the preparation of the Master Plan within a year for Bengaluru that has been pending for nine years. Development control is the key to the success of any city.”

He reminded the state government about the ‘Northern Sector Peripheral road’ (Tumakuru Road-Devanahalli Road-Hosur Road) proposed in the 1995 Master plan. “Clear the encroachments that have blocked the proposed roads of the 2015 Masterplan. Prepare an inner city rejuvenation plans for areas like Chickpet (Avenue Road-KR Market), Shivajinagar, Ghori Palya, etc, and prepare and implement plans to integrate roads emerging from 519 urban villages (that have been engulfed due to Bengaluru’s massive expansion) with the arterial roads,” he said.