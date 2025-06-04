RCB victory celebrations turn tragic as more than 10 fans die in stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium

BENGALURU: The victory celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans turned tragic as more than 10 people including a woman and a boy died in a stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

More than 50 people are said to be injured and there are fears that the toll could increase. The fans had thronged the stadium ahead of a victory parade for the RCB team that won IPL 2025.

Three, who were shifted to Bowring Hospital, were declared dead on arrival, while four others died at Vydehi Multispecialty Hospital on Vittal Mallya Road. It is learnt that the stampede occurred when hundreds tried to enter the stadium through a gate near Cubbon Park. Following the tragedy, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has rushed to Bowring Hospital.

Some of the injured were administered CPR by other fans. Police had a tough time in shifting the victims to hospitals as there was a traffic gridlock around the stadium. Several were shifted in police vehicles, ambulances and even in private vehicles. Relatives of the deceased were found crying outside the Bowring Hospital.

The police also had to resort to a lathi charge when fans started swarming inside the stadium. Fans even tried to scale the stadium's compound wall. One man broke his leg after he fell down while attempting to climb the wall.

Sources at Bowring Hospital said dozens of people were brought there with injuries and they were unable to keep count of the injured. Many injured were also taken to Vydehi and other hospitals close to the stadium. It is also said that a few fainted at Vidhana Soudha, where the RCB players were felicitated by the state government. The felicitation programme was cut short as rains played spoilsport.

On Tuesday night too, a youth was attacked by unidentified miscreants during the victory celebrations after RCB lifted the IPL trophy. The miscreants slashed the victim's throat with a sharp object. The incident happened in Peenya on Tuesday at midnight. The victim is out of danger.

A video of the person who was attacked by the unidentified miscreants has gone viral. In the video, he is heard saying that he was going to a nearby bar in Jalahalli to celebrate RCB's victory. "The miscreants who were also going towards the bar attacked me with a sharp object without any provocation. After I tried to catch one of them, the accused ran away in the dark," the victim who was bleeding from his neck said. He was immediately taken to a nearby private hospital where he underwent first aid. His condition is said to be out of danger. The Peenya police are looking into the matter.

Meanwhile the night beat patrolling police resorted to a mild lathi-charge after a few men were celebrating by climbing and standing on KSRTC buses and trucks. The incident happened near the 8th mile on the Bengaluru-Tumakuru main road. Even fans were lathi-charged at Deve Gowda Petrol bunk in Banashankari as they were blocking the road for traffic.