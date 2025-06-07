Bengaluru stampede: KSCA accepts resignations of two officials, rules out dissolving managing committee

BENGALURU: Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) president Raghuram Bhat on Saturday said the resignation of A Shankar and ES Jairam, secretary and treasurer of the governing body, was accepted in an emergency meeting but ruled out dissolving the rest of the managing committee.

The emergency meeting was convened after the two senior officials stepped down from their respective roles through a letter to the KSCA president, taking moral responsibility for the stampede in which 11 fans were killed and 56 others were injured.

"I called for an emergency MC meeting, as two of our members - secretary and treasurer - resigned on moral grounds. They placed a letter of resignation in front of the committee, which was accepted, after acknowledging the work they have done over the last two and half years," said Bhat after the meeting here.

Bhatt did not reveal the names of interim secretary and treasurer but MS Vinay and Manjunatha Raju are the frontrunners to the posts.

The official term of the current managing committee will end on September 31, and the election to the state association is due in October or November.