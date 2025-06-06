Karnataka HC restrains police from taking coercive action on KSCA officials over stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the city police not to take coercive steps against three office bearers of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) if they cooperate with the investigation or inquiry in connection with the 11 deaths owing to stampede at Chinnaswamy stadium during RCB victory celebrations.

Justice S R Krishna Kumar passed the interim order and also issued notice to the city police after hearing the petition filed by all three accused office bearers of KSCA questioning the First Information Reports (FIRs) registered against them by the city police.

The accused were Raghuram Bhat, president, A Shankar, Secretary and E S Jairam, Treasurer of the KSCA. They alleged that the criminal proceedings against them are totally an abuse of the process of law and the chief minister has issued a dictum for arrest which is not their domain, they alleged while praying the court to quash the proceedings against them.

The court imposed the condition that the accused should not leave the jurisdiction of the court without prior permission of the court.

The counsels for the accused argued that the multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered on the same incident, which is not permissible in law, and hence all further proceedings are illegal, arbitrary and liable to be quashed. These were registered after the decision taken in the cabinet and following the directions of the Chief Minister.