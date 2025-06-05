Karnataka HC takes suo moto cognisance, registers PIL in Bengaluru stampede case

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday taking suo motu cognisance of the stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium during the RCB victory celebrations on June 4, registered a public interest litigation (PIL) into the incident that claimed 11 lives and left several others injured.

A division bench of acting Chief Justice V Kameswar Rao and Justice C M Josh issued notice to the state government.

While initiating the PIL, the court stated that it had taken cognisance of the incident to determine the causes of the tragedy, assess whether it could have been prevented, and identify remedial measures to avoid such incidents in the future.

The court noted that it has also received various representations including emails, over the incident. Accordingly, it has acted on them and requested the Advocate General, K Shashikiran Shetty, to submit the status report in the morning.

The high court took on record the status report submitted by Advocate General Shashikiran Shetty regarding the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede. The court stated that further directions on the submission of subsequent status reports would be detailed in its written order and adjourned the hearing to June 10.