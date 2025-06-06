‘I lost my child to government negligence’: Families of Stampede victims mourn, demand accountability

A day after 11 people lost their lives and over 60 were injured in a stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, the families of the deceased are left devastated — many holding the state government responsible for what they call a preventable tragedy.
‘My Daughter had no craze for cricket’
K. Karunakar Shetty, father of Chinmayi Shetty (19), said his daughter was not a cricket fan and had only gone to the event because 200 students from her college were attending. “I have lost my daughter to the government’s mistakes,” he said.
Chinmayi, a first-year engineering student at Jyothy Institute of Technology, was a passionate Yakshagana performer and a high-achieving student with a 96% score in Class 10 and PUC. “Even when she was barely conscious, she gave first responders my phone number in the ambulance because her mobile was destroyed and her bag was missing,” he recalled. She succumbed to injuries at Manipal Hospital. The family hails from Uppinangady in Dakshina Kannada.
‘My brother dreamt of taking care of our parents’
Shravan K.T., a 20-year-old dental student and die-hard RCB and Virat Kohli fan, died while trying to catch a glimpse of the team with the trophy. A second-year student at Ambedkar Dental College, he was the first in his family to pursue a medical career.
His brother, Shreedhar K.T., said, “After seeing his body, our grandparents collapsed and had to be hospitalised.” Shravan’s last rites were held in his village in Chikkaballapura. “He had dreams of supporting our family. Now he’s gone.”
‘Prajwal’s death is like a lightning strike’
Prajwal (23), an engineering graduate and the sole hope of his family, had recently started a job in a private firm. His father, Ganesh, said the family lived below the poverty line and had struggled to support Prajwal’s education.
“We were beginning to hope again. Now he’s gone. The government should have ensured safety and proper planning,” he said, blaming the authorities for the tragedy.
‘Couldn’t they have waited one more week?’
Devaraj N.T., a pani puri vendor, lost his 20-year-old son Manoj Kumar, a BBA (Finance) student, in the stampede. “He didn’t even plan to go. His friends insisted, and I gave him Rs 200. That was our last conversation,” he said. “Would it have hurt to wait a week for celebrations? Their lack of planning cost me my son.”
‘The government killed my son’
Industrialist D.H. Lakshman, grieving the loss of his only son Bhumik (19), said bluntly: “The government has killed my son. And not just mine — ten others too. I will not let this go without a fight.”
Lakshman was informed of his son’s condition at Vydehi Hospital, only to find that he had already died. “I don’t want a post-mortem. The Chief Minister and Home Minister visiting only delayed procedures. I just want my son back.”
‘Life of a CA gold medallist cut short’
Akshata Pai, a gold medallist in the recent Chartered Accountancy exams, was among the victims. Married just 18 months ago, she had come to the event with her husband Ashay Ranjan. The couple were both RCB fans.
“We were separated during the chaos. I was unconscious for some time. Later, I was told she had been taken to Bowring Hospital. By the time I got there, she was gone,” said Ashay.
Her body was cremated on Thursday in her hometown of Mulki, Dakshina Kannada.