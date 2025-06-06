‘I lost my child to government negligence’: Families of Stampede victims mourn, demand accountability

A day after 11 people lost their lives and over 60 were injured in a stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, the families of the deceased are left devastated — many holding the state government responsible for what they call a preventable tragedy.

‘My Daughter had no craze for cricket’

K. Karunakar Shetty, father of Chinmayi Shetty (19), said his daughter was not a cricket fan and had only gone to the event because 200 students from her college were attending. “I have lost my daughter to the government’s mistakes,” he said.

Chinmayi, a first-year engineering student at Jyothy Institute of Technology, was a passionate Yakshagana performer and a high-achieving student with a 96% score in Class 10 and PUC. “Even when she was barely conscious, she gave first responders my phone number in the ambulance because her mobile was destroyed and her bag was missing,” he recalled. She succumbed to injuries at Manipal Hospital. The family hails from Uppinangady in Dakshina Kannada.

‘My brother dreamt of taking care of our parents’

Shravan K.T., a 20-year-old dental student and die-hard RCB and Virat Kohli fan, died while trying to catch a glimpse of the team with the trophy. A second-year student at Ambedkar Dental College, he was the first in his family to pursue a medical career.

His brother, Shreedhar K.T., said, “After seeing his body, our grandparents collapsed and had to be hospitalised.” Shravan’s last rites were held in his village in Chikkaballapura. “He had dreams of supporting our family. Now he’s gone.”