Indian Police Foundation urges Karnataka CM to restore suspended officers after Bengaluru stampede

BENGALURU: The Indian Police Foundation has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to restore the five police officers, including Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda, who were suspended following the stampede incident at Chinnaswamy Stadium.

In a letter to the Chief Minister on Monday, the foundation, a multi-disciplinary think tank dedicated to work for police reform and the improvement of policing through research, capacity building and policy advocacy, stated that taking action without establishing individual responsibility amounts to scapegoating and demoralising the police force.

The suspensions, issued before a detailed investigation was completed, have raised serious concerns within the professional policing community across the country.