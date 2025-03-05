Assets worth Rs 4.73 crore seized from Ranya Rao's Lavelle Road residence in Bengaluru

BENAGALURU: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized assets worth Rs 4.73 crore from the Lavelle Road residence of Kannada actress Ranya Rao, days after her arrest in a gold smuggling case.
The 33-year-old actress was taken into custody at Kempegowda International Airport on March 3 after officials allegedly found 14.2 kg of gold concealed on her person upon arrival from Dubai on an Emirates flight.
The seizure comes amid growing scrutiny over Ranya's frequent trips to Dubai and her alleged involvement in a larger smuggling network. The actress, who is the stepdaughter of a Karnataka DGP-rank officer, was intercepted at the airport following a tip-off to the DRI. Her arrest marked one of the biggest gold seizures at Bengaluru airport in recent times.
In an official statement, the DRI detailed the operation:
"Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted a 33-year-old Indian woman passenger who had arrived in Bengaluru from Dubai on an Emirates flight on March 3, 2025. Upon examination, gold bars weighing 14.2 kg were found ingeniously concealed on her person. The contraband, valued at Rs 12.56 crore, was seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.
"Following the interception, DRI officers conducted a search at her residential premises on Lavelle Road, Bengaluru, where she resides with her husband. The search resulted in the seizure of gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to Rs 2.67 crore. The woman has been placed under arrest under the relevant provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, and remanded to judicial custody."
The DRI stated that the total seizure in the case stands at Rs 17.29 crore, marking a significant blow to organised gold smuggling networks.
Reacting to the development, Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said the DRI was handling the investigation. "Until and unless the DRI comes out with definite information, I will not be able to react. If I say something now, it would be mere speculation. If it were our police, we would have had more details. Misuse of protocol, if any, needs to be examined. I have discussed the matter with the state police chief and internally asked for a review, but since the DRI is investigating, the state police cannot conduct a parallel probe," he said.