Assets worth Rs 4.73 crore seized from Ranya Rao's Lavelle Road residence in Bengaluru

BENAGALURU: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized assets worth Rs 4.73 crore from the Lavelle Road residence of Kannada actress Ranya Rao, days after her arrest in a gold smuggling case.

The 33-year-old actress was taken into custody at Kempegowda International Airport on March 3 after officials allegedly found 14.2 kg of gold concealed on her person upon arrival from Dubai on an Emirates flight.

The seizure comes amid growing scrutiny over Ranya's frequent trips to Dubai and her alleged involvement in a larger smuggling network. The actress, who is the stepdaughter of a Karnataka DGP-rank officer, was intercepted at the airport following a tip-off to the DRI. Her arrest marked one of the biggest gold seizures at Bengaluru airport in recent times.

In an official statement, the DRI detailed the operation:

"Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted a 33-year-old Indian woman passenger who had arrived in Bengaluru from Dubai on an Emirates flight on March 3, 2025. Upon examination, gold bars weighing 14.2 kg were found ingeniously concealed on her person. The contraband, valued at Rs 12.56 crore, was seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.