15 popular spots in Hampi unsafe for tourists

HAMPI, HOSAPETE : More than 15 popular tourist spots in Hampi are unsafe for tourists, according to activists. Places such as Sugriva Cave, Sita Seragu, Chakrathirtha, and behind the Elephant Stable have no security guards, they told TNIE on Wednesday.

Security guards and CCTV cameras can be seen only in a few places, including Virupaksha and Vijaya Vittala temples and Hema Kuta, the activists said.

Referring to the recent rape of two women, including a foreign tourist, and murder of a tourist from Odisha in Koppal district, the activists underscored the need for security measures such as guards, CCTV cameras and streetlights at all tourist spots in Hampi.

In some places of Hampi, tourists also face a threat from wild animals in the absence of proper security arrangements, they said.

A monument protection activist said ASI officials appointed 100 security guards and the tourism department deployed 20 homeguards (Pravasi Mitra police) sometime ago, and Hampi tourist police station has around 22 personnel. But these personnel can’t manage all tourist spots in Hampi and its surrounding areas. Both the Union and state governments should take immediate action to prevent unpleasant incidents in Hampi, he added.

A senior police officer said patrolling in Hampi and other tourist spots will be intensified soon. “We held meetings recently with owners of homestays, hotels, and other stakeholders on the security measures to be taken in Hampi. We will soon take all possible measures for safe tourism in Hampi,” he said.