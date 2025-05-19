BBMP announces compensation after wall collapse death; CM to inspect rain-hit areas in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Following the tragic death of a woman due to a wall collapse in the Whitefield-Channasandra area, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the victim’s family.
In another rain-related incident, a rescue call was received around 7:08 am at RR Nagar under the Jnanabharathi Fire Station. A wall collapsed in Ideal Homes Layout, resulting in the death of five buffaloes and one cow.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar are scheduled to conduct inspections across the city on Monday evening, accompanied by BBMP officials, to assess the extent of rain damage.
The CM’s visit will cover key locations including Manyata Tech Park, Sai Layout, Ejipura Junction, HSR Layout, Silk Board Signal, and the BBMP Control Room.
At a press conference, BBMP Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao stated that Bengaluru received its heaviest rainfall in the last decade.
“When there is such a large amount of rain, minor problems inevitably arise.
Our team has been working across the city. Permanent solutions are needed in two or three areas we have already identified them and started the work. We have identified 206 sensitive areas and provided relief in many of them,” he said.
He added that BBMP teams are working in coordination with the BWSSB and the fire brigade to address the challenges caused by the downpour.
Speaking specifically about Sai Layout, Rao said, “We will further expand the drainage system in Sai Layout. We will identify the source of water inflow and seal it. Our immediate priority is to provide relief to the residents.”
Commenting on the situation at Silk Board Junction, where water has stagnated due to overflow from Madiwala Lake, he said, “A plan is being worked out to provide relief. Silt removal from stormwater drains is ongoing it is a continuous process and will be carried forward.”
Rao also mentioned that action is being taken to clear encroachments along the Rajakaluves (stormwater drains).
“Our officials are on-site and working tirelessly. We are making every effort to provide all possible solutions to the problems caused by heavy rainfall,” he added.