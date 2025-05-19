BBMP announces compensation after wall collapse death; CM to inspect rain-hit areas in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Following the tragic death of a woman due to a wall collapse in the Whitefield-Channasandra area, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the victim’s family.

In another rain-related incident, a rescue call was received around 7:08 am at RR Nagar under the Jnanabharathi Fire Station. A wall collapsed in Ideal Homes Layout, resulting in the death of five buffaloes and one cow.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar are scheduled to conduct inspections across the city on Monday evening, accompanied by BBMP officials, to assess the extent of rain damage.

The CM’s visit will cover key locations including Manyata Tech Park, Sai Layout, Ejipura Junction, HSR Layout, Silk Board Signal, and the BBMP Control Room.

At a press conference, BBMP Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao stated that Bengaluru received its heaviest rainfall in the last decade.

“When there is such a large amount of rain, minor problems inevitably arise.