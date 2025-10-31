Tender deadline pushed again for Bengaluru Tunnel Road

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited (B-SMILE) has again extended the deadline for bidding on the Twin Tunnel Roads project between Hebbal Esteem Mall to Central Silk Board in BTM, indicating that big players have not expressed interest in the project.

The tenders were invited on July 16, and September 3 was the last day. Once approval of the bid and work order is obtained, the project will be delivered by a special purpose vehicle (SPV) in 2 packages on a ‘build-operate-transfer’ (BOOT) model at an estimated cost of Rs 17,698 crore.

However, the GBA’s infrastructure wing, BSMILE, extended the deadline to September 30, then to October 29, and now again to November 11, indicating that these agencies may be worried that the project would end up facing the same fate as the steel bridge during Siddaramaiah’s term-1 between 2013 to 2018.