Tender deadline pushed again for Bengaluru Tunnel Road

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited (B-SMILE) has again extended the deadline for bidding on the Twin Tunnel Roads project between Hebbal Esteem Mall to Central Silk Board in BTM, indicating that big players have not expressed interest in the project.
The tenders were invited on July 16, and September 3 was the last day. Once approval of the bid and work order is obtained, the project will be delivered by a special purpose vehicle (SPV) in 2 packages on a ‘build-operate-transfer’ (BOOT) model at an estimated cost of Rs 17,698 crore.
However, the GBA’s infrastructure wing, BSMILE, extended the deadline to September 30, then to October 29, and now again to November 11, indicating that these agencies may be worried that the project would end up facing the same fate as the steel bridge during Siddaramaiah’s term-1 between 2013 to 2018.
BSMILE had invited the tender for the construction of a three-lane Twin Tunnel from Hebbal Junction to Silk Board Junction (North-South Corridor) in two packages. As per the GBA officials, 10 agencies from across India, including big names like Tata Projects, Adani Group, initially had expressed their interest in participating in the tender.
However, the GBA’s infrastructure department BSMILE extending the deadline again has raised doubts whether the agencies are hesitating to take part fearing project getting scrapped, court stay and others, as PILs have been filed against the project.
To a question about the ambitious Tunnel Road project meeting the same fate as the Hebbal Steel Bridge project, DCM DK Shivakumar said, “Seeing our interest, people are supporting us. We are confident it will be implemented.”