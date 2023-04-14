Police step up security in Sambalpur ahead of Hanuman Jayanti rallies

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police is keeping a close watch in Sambalpur and other sensitive areas to avoid untoward incidents during the Hanuman Jayanti celebration on Friday.

Radha Kishan Sharma, Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Law and Order told the newspaper the situation is under control in Sambalpur town where clashes had erupted between two groups on Wednesday.

"32 people have been arrested from both groups in connection with the clashes during a bike rally taken out as part of Hanuman Jayanti celebrations," he said.

A total of 42 platoons of police force have been deployed in Sambalpur and 175 platoons have been mobilized across the state to ensure the smooth passage of Hanuman Jayanti processions in the evening.

Sambalpur police are also using five drones for surveillance.

Additional security forces have been deployed in Bhadrak, Balasore, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Nabarangpur and Koraput's Jeypore.

In Balasore's Remuna, the Hanuman Jayanti procession as part of the celebrations continued peacefully on Friday afternoon.

"About three platoons of the police force were deployed to maintain law and order. The procession is expected to conclude soon," said Balasore SP Sagarika Nath.

In Bhadrak, 10 platoons of police force have been deployed.

The procession was about to start at 2 pm but it was delayed due to hot and humid weather conditions.

The police said in some districts of the state Hanuman Jayanti celebrations took place a few days back and in some the festival is being observed on Friday.

