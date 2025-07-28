Pramila’s Sankirtan against forest fires is inspiring, says PM Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat'

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the efforts of Pramila Pradhan and her troupe at Murgapahadi village in Ghatagaon block of Keonjhar district for using the traditional Sankirtan to raise awareness on the hazards of forest fire.

In his latest Mann Ki Baat radio programme, Modi spoke about Pramila’s unique approach towards reducing forest fires through her Radhakrushna Sankirtan Mandali.

“The most beautiful glimpse of India’s diversity is found in our folk songs and traditions, and our bhajans and kirtans are a part of this. But have you ever heard of people being made aware of forest fires through kirtans? You may not believe it, but something amazing is happening in Keonjhar district of Odisha. There is a group named Radhakrishna Sankirtan Mandali. Along with devotion, the group is also chanting the mantra of environmental protection. The inspiration behind this initiative is Pramila Pradhan ji,” PM Modi said.

To protect the forest and the environment, she has added new lyrics and new messages to traditional songs. Her troupe this year went from village to village and through traditional songs, made people to understand the damages forest fires can cause, the PM stated.