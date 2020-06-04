17-year-old girl dies of COVID-19 in Chennai; MLA among 1,072 who test positive

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old girl with Type-I diabetes died of COVID-19 on June 3 as the city reported another 1,072 cases on Thursday taking the tally to 18,693. Ten more deaths were reported taking the toll in Chennai to 167.

Among those who have tested positive for the viral infection in the city is DMK MLA J Anbazhagan, who is in a critical condition. According to a statement from the Rela Institute and Medical Centre in Chromepet where he is being treated, the MLA had tested positive for COVID-19 after being admitted with respiratory distress on June 2.

"He is currently getting 80 percent oxygen through the ventilator and his condition remains unchanged for the last 24 hours," the statement said.

The Chepauk MLA is the first legislator to test positive for the viral infection in Tamil Nadu.

There was a flutter at the State Secretariat too where 23 employees have contracted COVID-19. The employees' association has urged the State government to cut the staff strength back from 50 to 33 per cent, exempt pregnant women and persons with comorbid conditions from attending office and allow those living in containment zones to work from home.

On Thursday, the office of the Chennai airport director also had to be disinfected after a senior official tested positive.

The 17-year-old girl who died had been tested for COVID-19 on June 2 at the Government Royapettah Hospital. She was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on June 3 after her results came back positive. She died just four hours later on the same day.

Among the conditions listed as contributing to her death are acute kidney injury and left pyelonephritis, which is inflammation of the kidney.

A 33-year-old post-natal mother is also among the deceased. The woman had recurrent gestational diabetes and was admitted to the RGGGH on May 29.

Seven of those whose deaths were reported on Thursday were above 50 years of age, including a 52-year-old woman with no comorbid conditions who died at the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital on June 3, four days after being admitted on May 30.

Chennai currently has 9,066 active cases while 9459 patients have been discharged. Royapuram alone has 1,522 active cases on June 4, while Tondiarpet has 1,281 and Teynampet 1000.

In all, TN has 1,384 new cases and 12 deaths. The total number of cases in the state is 27,256. Till date, 220 have succumbed to the disease.

