STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Will Chinese investments in TN be hit if the India-China conflict escalates?

The key projects that could face an immediate impact if the tension continues include the second phase of the Chennai Metro Rail project and the Peripheral Road project.

Published: 18th June 2020 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai Metro

Image of Chennai metro used for representational purpose (File Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Will the standoff between India and China near the border and the killing of 20 Indian soldiers hit Chinese investments and funding for infrastructure projects in Tamil Nadu?

As the anti-China chorus begins rising in India with the tensions simmering on the border, official sources are keeping their fingers crossed both about Chinese investments as well as funds from banks there for infrastructure projects.

The key projects that could face an immediate impact if the tension continues include the second phase of the Chennai Metro Rail project and the Peripheral Road project.

The Beijing-based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has agreed to provide a loan worth $438.75 million to the Chennai Metro Rail for the construction of Chennai Metro's 47 km Line-5's 26 km section connecting CMBT with Sholinganallur and  $356.65 million to finance the 26.1 km Line-4 connecting the Lighthouse-Poonamallee Bypass. This will come under the scanner if the conflict escalates.

While Chennai Metro rail sources refused to comment on the issue, it is felt that if the conflict simmers, the funds from AIIB could possibly be hit depending on the Centre's decision. 

ALSO READ | LAC standoff: Havildar Palani laid to rest with full military honours in Tamil Nadu's Kadukkalur

Similarly, the AIIB's $378-million loan for phase II and III of the long-awaited peripheral ring road project which the Centre sanctioned in September last year could be reviewed.

The state was keen on AIBB funds for the 57km stretch between Thatchur in North Chennai and Sriperumbudur, linking Kolkata, Tirupati, and Bengaluru national highways. The ring road will reduce the burden on city roads, and travel time to the other national highways and Ennore and Kattupalli ports in north Chennai.

Meanwhile, Airport Authority of India got the equipment for the first phase of the T2 integrated terminal building at the Chennai airport which is expected to be ready by middle of next year. 

"The equipment for the first phase, which includes a travelator arrived in March," airport sources said. 

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu government launches web portal for jobs in private sector

On the equipment from China for the second phase, sources refused to comment.

Similarly, the investment flow from China could also be hit. 

Shenzen-based BYD, Chinese manufacturer of automobiles, battery-powered bicycles, buses, forklifts and rechargeable batteries had vowed to invest Rs 2,800 crore in a mobile components facility, electric vehicles and electric batteries. An agreement to this effect was already signed in this regard.

Official sources said that it is too early to comment on whether the investments from China will be hit.

ALSO SEE:

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India-China standoff Galwan valley faceoff Chennai Metro Peripheral Road project AIIB BYD Airport Authority of India
India Matters
For representational purposes
Ladakh standoff: Hundreds of Twitter handles from Pakistan spreading false info
A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (File | PTI)
19 Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs, 3 states in focus as elections begin
Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagment party on June 30, 2018, held at Antilla, in south Mumbai.
Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar lose Instagram followers
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Modi govt's pet project Bharatmala Phase-1 to get delayed by 4 years: ICRA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With no one venturing out to the sea for fishing, mechanised fishing boats are anchored at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour in Chennai | P Jawahar
Chennai Lockdown Day 1: Fish seller throws hundreds of fish into dustbin
Late Malayalam director Sachy
'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' director Sachy passes away, Mollywood pays tribute
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp