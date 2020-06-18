LAC standoff: Havildar Palani laid to rest with full military honours in Tamil Nadu's Kadukkalur

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: The mortal remains of Havildar Palani who one of the 20 Indian soldiers martyred during the face off with the Chinese troops at the Gawan Valley near Ladakh on Monday night were laid to rest with State honours at Kadukkalur village in the early hours on Thursday.

A gun salute was accorded to the slain soldier before his mortal remains were buried at Kadakkalur village in the district.

Officials from the armed forces, the district Collector, police personnel and elected representatives paid tributes and placed wreaths before the casket carrying the mortal remains of Palani.

ALSO READ: Ladakh martyr Havildar Palani served country for 22 years, had plans to retire next year

Officials later handed over the Indian tricolour, wrapped on the casket, to the family members of the departed prior to the burial.

Palani's minor son performed the related rituals.

Earlier, the slain soldier's mortal remains reached Madurai airport on Wednesday night and MP S Venkatesan, DMK MLA P Saravanan, Collector TG Vinay, Inspector General of Police (South Zone) KP Shanmuga Rajeswaran, Commissioner of Police Davidson Devasirvatham paid their tributes.

ALSO READ: TN CM hails Army’s sacrifice in Ladakh, grants Rs 20 lakh to kin of jawan from state

Palani's body was later taken to his native village - Kadukkalur by road.

At the village, his body was received by the Collector K Veera Raghava Rao, Paramakudi MLA N Sathanprabhakar and Palani's kin.

Unmindful of the lockdown restrictions more than 100 people gathered at the burial site to bid Palani farewell, who was considered an inspiration by many.

Coming from humble beginnings, K Palani (40) was the eldest son to his farmer parents and joined the armed forces at the age of 18, after completing class XII examinations. He is survived by his wife and two children.

(With PTI inputs)