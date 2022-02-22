STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian Union Muslim League's first woman candidate in Chennai Fathima Muzaffer scores a win

Notably, Fathima's father, Abdul Samad, an ex-Member of Parliament, won from the Harbour area during the 1958 urban local body polls.

Published: 22nd February 2022 09:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 09:44 PM

AS Fathima Muzaffer led numerous anti-CAA protests in Chennai. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The woman, who led numerous anti-CAA protests in Chennai, AS Fathima Muzaffer from the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)-DMK alliance emerged victorious in ward 61 of the Chennai Corporation on Tuesday by a huge margin of votes.

After five and a half decades, IUML's own symbol (ladder) was used and this is the first time in the history of the party that a woman candidate has contested in Chennai.

Notably, Fathima's father, Abdul Samad, an ex-Member of Parliament, won from the Harbour area during the 1958 urban local body polls. Fathima bagged 6,347 of 11,443 votes in her ward.

"It is a historic moment for IUML as we contested only from one ward and won. This is a silent answer to the ongoing hijab fiasco. Also, this is my first political campaign. I have been a social activist largely and hope to do the same as a councillor -- serve the public," said Fathima, who is also the national president of IUML's women's wing.

With numerous colleges, a prestigious stadium and four slums in her ward, Fathima says she wishes to bridge the gap between the elite and downtrodden.

"I want to implement a lot of youth programmes. Since this ward has good population of youth, it is crucial. Apart from this, social equality and communal harmony will always be at the forefront."

Fathima's family has been in politics for three generations.

Her grandfather, Moulana Abdul Hameed Baqavi was a freedom fighter and reportedly the first person to translate the holy Quran into Tamil.

She has also won a lot of awards in the field of social service for her work on women's empowerment and education, especially in the Muslim community.

Comments

