No Sunday shutdown: Crowds swarm fish & meat markets again

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the full lockdown implemented on Sundays was lifted after three weeks, people thronged fish markets across the city and social distancing went for a toss. Chennaiites crowded fish markets including Kasimedu, Chintadripet and Vanagaram on Sunday.

Prices of fish varieties went up by Rs 200-400 and fishermen said fish coming to the market was less as the breeding season had begun. “The breeding season starts in January-end and continues till April. As the catch is less during this time, only half of the boats go out to fish. Usually, 400 boats go to the sea, only 200-odd boats went this time,” said M Vijesh, General Secretary of Chennai Singaravelar Mechanised Boat Association.

While Vanjaram was sold at Rs 1,200 per kg and Tiger Prawns for Rs 1,100, Vavval, Sankara, Nethili and crabs were sold for Rs 600-700, Rs 500-600, Rs 300-350 and Rs 500 respectively. “Prices will reduce by half on Monday as people don’t buy fish on new moon days,” added Vijesh.

The case was no different at meat markets in the city. Throughout the day, shops were bustling with people and mask observation was a rarity. “Usually, people don’t eat chicken and mutton on Saturdays. Because of this, sales was very less during the previous three weeks. We are happy that the Sunday lockdown was lifted,” said S Kamal, a meat shop owner.