STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Women's safety in Chennai: Nirbhaya schemes still in ‘tender’ stage

Four years after sanction of Rs 425 cr, corporation has managed to complete only three of the 10 projects under the corpus fund 

Published: 24th March 2022 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Though tenders for a `120-cr project were called in 2020, it was scrapped post change in govt | ashwin Prasath

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It has been over four years since Rs 425 crore was sanctioned under the Nirbhaya Fund for women safety in Chennai. Today, most of the projects are still in the ‘tender’ stage.

The Greater Chennai Corporation cancelled a tender of Rs 120 crore, supposed to be implemented under the ‘Women’s Safety in Public Places’ scheme under the Nirbhaya Fund.

The tender to install CCTV cameras in 3,500 crime-against-women hotspots was called at the end of 2020, after approval by the Chief Secretary’s apex committee.

Following the change in government, however, the tender was scrapped and new tenders have been floated for other projects under the same scheme. 

Of the Rs 425.06 crore, 60 per cent is borne by the Centre and rest by the State. The key stakeholders include Chennai Corporation, Chennai Police, Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department and Metropolitan Transportation Corporation.

The project was to be implemented in three years from 2018, but the Centre extended project duration till March 2022, after request by States.

A total of Rs 173.59 crore is allocated to the city corporation.

“The civic body got details on critical junctions concentrating on crime mapped areas; 3,500 points in the city were shortlisted for installation of surveillance cameras and tenders were floated. There are over 5,000 such critical junctions and the initial plan was to map all places,” said a source.

The corporation has only completed three (amounting Rs 26.6 crore) of the 10 different projects under Nirbhaya Fund, including remote monitoring of streetlights, hiring of project management consultants and experts for Gender Lab who would develop tools for seeking citizen feedback on women safety.

Infrastructure wise, not much has been done and an official admitted that cancellation of the previous tender was the reason for delay in implementation projects. 

ALSO READ | Women's safety in Chennai: Police apathy aiding predators?

Asked why the tender was scrapped, the official said, “Even police are installing CCTVs. So, we did not want to do the same thing.”

Projects currently in the pipeline for the Corporation include safety monitoring in corporation schools, menstrual hygiene management, construction of shelter for homeless women with disabilities, and mobile toilets.

A sum of Rs 165.80 crore has been allocated for seven projects to be implemented by the police.

A total of 52 vehicles were procured for women police patrol at a cost of Rs 8.28 crore. Counsellors and social service workers were hired at cost of Rs 0.55 crore.

ALSO READ | Is Chennai really safe for women? Question arises amid growing incidents of harassment at public spaces

“Cyber cell for crime against women and GIS mapping is underway,” said a senior police official. Rest of the projects are still in implementation stages.

The MTC was accorded Rs 72.71 crore for installation of surveillance cameras.

The plan is to install three cameras in each of 2,100 buses. The Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department has been allocated `12.96 crore for re-establishment of 181 women helpline.

This TNIE series examines issues faced by women in public spaces & what can be done to address them

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chennai Womens safety Nirbhaya Fund
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp