Inquiry committee set up to probe Kalakshetra harassment; arrested faculty member suspended

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Kalakshetra Foundation's governing board has formed an independent inquiry committee consisting of retired justice K Kannan, former Directorate General of Police (DGP) of Tamil Nadu, Letika Saran, and Dr Shobha Varthaman to look into the sexual harassment complaints levelled by students against four dance teachers of the Institute.

The board has also suspended Hari Padman, assistant professor, who has been arrested by police for sexual harassment charges with immediate effect.

In a statement issued by the board, it has also informed that the services of three faculty members - Sanjith Lal, Sai Krishnan, and Sreenath, will be dispensed with immediate effect.

The board has also decided to reconstitute the internal complaints committee, which is accused by students of handling the sexual harassment allegations in a lackadaisical manner.

A new student counsellor and an independent advisory committee are expected to be appointed immediately to strengthen the administration of the Kalakshetra Foundation.

The management has also appealed to the students to attend the exams which were rescheduled on April 5.

The institute has also assured the students that it is fully committed to ensuring their safety and security.

READ MORE:

Kalakshetra case: Guru-sishya parampara silenced them for long

Letter to Tamil Nadu CM details ‘decades of harassment’ at Kalakshetra

CHENNAI: The Kalakshetra Foundation's governing board has formed an independent inquiry committee consisting of retired justice K Kannan, former Directorate General of Police (DGP) of Tamil Nadu, Letika Saran, and Dr Shobha Varthaman to look into the sexual harassment complaints levelled by students against four dance teachers of the Institute. The board has also suspended Hari Padman, assistant professor, who has been arrested by police for sexual harassment charges with immediate effect. In a statement issued by the board, it has also informed that the services of three faculty members - Sanjith Lal, Sai Krishnan, and Sreenath, will be dispensed with immediate effect. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The board has also decided to reconstitute the internal complaints committee, which is accused by students of handling the sexual harassment allegations in a lackadaisical manner. A new student counsellor and an independent advisory committee are expected to be appointed immediately to strengthen the administration of the Kalakshetra Foundation. The management has also appealed to the students to attend the exams which were rescheduled on April 5. The institute has also assured the students that it is fully committed to ensuring their safety and security. READ MORE: Kalakshetra case: Guru-sishya parampara silenced them for long Letter to Tamil Nadu CM details ‘decades of harassment’ at Kalakshetra