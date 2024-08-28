The secret to a raw diet

CHENNAI: In vegetarianism, one abstains from the consumption of animal products and consume food composed primarily or entirely of grains, vegetables, fruits, nuts, and seeds. According to this dietary pattern, processed foods have been considered unhealthy, and the consumption of raw plant-based diets and unprocessed foods has been encouraged. However, these effects have not been fully proven, and there are contradictions.

Depending on the excluded or included foods, vegetarians are divided into five main categories: vegans (who eat only plant-based foods), lacto-vegetarians (who eat an entirely plant-based diet except for dairy), ovo-vegetarians (who eat an entirely plant-based diet except for eggs), lacto-ovo vegetarians (which in addition to plant foods, they also consume dairy products and eggs), and pesco vegetarians (who exclude meat and poultry, dairy, and eggs, but include fish)

Some consider that cooked food to have harmful effects, including loss of some essential nutrients; the destruction of influential enzymes like myrosinase in cruciferous vegetables and alliinase in garlic, which produce anti-cancer compounds. These reasons lead a subset of vegans to follow a raw vegetarian diet.

Relatively favourable effects are seen with a raw vegetarian diet, including decreased blood lipids, weight, and BMI, blood sugar, blood pressure, inflammatory markers, reduced joint disease symptoms, and improved quality of life, however, side effects such as decreased HDL and amenorrhea are also likely to occur.

The raw vegan diet has disadvantages such as the inactivation of toxins and pesticides and contamination with microorganisms due to insufficient heating and insufficient intake of some nutrients such as protein, vitamin B12, iron, calcium, selenium, zinc, omega-3 fats, and vitamin D. A raw vegan diet with more than 90% raw food cannot be recommended for a long time.

Incorporating salads can be a better alternative to following a raw vegan diet. It is a balanced way to include raw vegetables and can be combined with other ingredients to combat nutritional deficiencies in the long run. Here are a few ways in which you can include salads in your diet to keep healthy:

Diverse ingredients: Include a variety of vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds, and legumes to provide different types of fibre and nutrients that support a diverse gut microbiome. You can also pressure cook some whole grams like rajma and add them to the salad to increase the protein intake. Paneer can also be crumbled and added to the salad.