Traffic diversions in Chennai for Formula 4 race

CHENNAI: To facilitate India’s first on-street night Formula 4 racing event ‘Chennai Formula Racing Circuit’ near Island Grounds, the city traffic police have announced road diversions between 12 noon and 10 pm from August 30 to September 1.

Vehicles from the south on Kamarajar Salai and proceeding towards the War Memorial will be diverted at the Labour Statue. They must ply via Walajah Road- Anna Salai-Periyar Statue-Central Light Point (Central station)-MMC-Parrys.

On Mount Road, the vehicles proceeding towards Walajah Point will be diverted at Pallavan Salai towards Central Light Point while Sivanandha Salai and Flag Staff Road will be completely closed.