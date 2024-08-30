Traffic diversions in Chennai for Formula 4 race

CHENNAI: To facilitate India’s first on-street night Formula 4 racing event ‘Chennai Formula Racing Circuit’ near Island Grounds, the city traffic police have announced road diversions between 12 noon and 10 pm from August 30 to September 1.
Vehicles from the south on Kamarajar Salai and proceeding towards the War Memorial will be diverted at the Labour Statue. They must ply via Walajah Road- Anna Salai-Periyar Statue-Central Light Point (Central station)-MMC-Parrys.
On Mount Road, the vehicles proceeding towards Walajah Point will be diverted at Pallavan Salai towards Central Light Point while Sivanandha Salai and Flag Staff Road will be completely closed.
Vehicles coming from the north will not be diverted from Kamarajar Salai towards Santhome. Vehicles from Central Light towards Anna Statue can ply as usual up to Pallavan Salai junction.
From Pallavansalai junction to the Periyar statue, the vehicles will ply on the opposite track and will be normalised at the Periyar statue. Vehicles can’t ply on Muthusamy Point towards Flag Staff Road or Anna Salai. Instead, they will be diverted towards Central Light Point-Pallavan Salai or PLC point.
Heavy vehicles and light commercial vehicles are strictly restricted in and around Island Grounds, Wallajah Road, Anna Salai, Kamarajar Salai, EVR Salai, RA Mandram, Muthusamy Point and Parry’s Corner from 12 noon to 10 pm on the race days.