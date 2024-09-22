Chennai techie dies by suicide amid work pressure

A 38-year-old software engineer from Chennai, Karthikeyan, died due to work-related stress and depression, according to NDTV. Karthikeyan, who had worked in the tech industry for 15 years, was found dead at his home after electrocuting himself.

His wife, Jayarani, made the devastating discovery upon returning from a temple trip. She had left him at home and taken their two children, aged 10 and 8, to her mother’s place. When she returned and found no response at the door, she used a spare key to enter, only to find Karthikeyan entangled in a live wire.

TOI reported that Karthikeyan had been struggling with severe work pressure and had been receiving treatment for depression for the past two months. The police have registered a case of unnatural death, and investigations are ongoing to understand the full circumstances surrounding his passing.