Chennai techie dies by suicide amid work pressure

A 38-year-old software engineer from Chennai, Karthikeyan, died due to work-related stress and depression, according to NDTV. Karthikeyan, who had worked in the tech industry for 15 years, was found dead at his home after electrocuting himself.
His wife, Jayarani, made the devastating discovery upon returning from a temple trip. She had left him at home and taken their two children, aged 10 and 8, to her mother’s place. When she returned and found no response at the door, she used a spare key to enter, only to find Karthikeyan entangled in a live wire.
TOI reported that Karthikeyan had been struggling with severe work pressure and had been receiving treatment for depression for the past two months. The police have registered a case of unnatural death, and investigations are ongoing to understand the full circumstances surrounding his passing.
This incident has once again highlighted the dangerous effects of toxic work environments. It comes shortly after the widely publicised case of Anna Sebastian Perayil, a 26-year-old chartered accountant at Ernst & Young, tragically passed away from cardiac arrest, allegedly due to the immense stressful work environment.
Anna’s mother, Anita Augustine, wrote to Ernst & Young’s India chairman, Rajiv Memani, accusing the company’s relentless work culture of causing severe mental and physical strain on her daughter, ultimately contributing to her death.
The Union Labour Ministry has launched an investigation into Anna Sebastian’s death, reflecting the increasing scrutiny on the mental health challenges posed by corporate environments.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)