Death of Ernst & Young employee Anna sparks calls for reforms in IT work culture

While long hours and tight deadlines have always been part of IT work, conditions have reportedly worsened since the shift to remote work, particularly affecting women’s ability to balance professional and family responsibilities. “When I worked late in the office, everyone noticed. I even needed special permission to stay overtime. Now, working at any hour has become the norm, encroaching on my family time, and no one cares,” said Anitha Thomas (name changed), an employee at an MNC in Thiruvananthapuram. She expressed frustration over ineffective grievance channels, especially compared to responses to complaints about sexual harassment.

In light of these challenges, IT employees are advocating for stronger HR policies to combat the unhealthy work culture. One HR manager mentioned that her company offers psychological counselling, medical consultations, and wellness programmes to support employees.

However, Vineeth Chandran, secretary of Prathidhwani, emphasised that while remote work offers flexibility, it can lead to unrealistic expectations from some managers. He called for clearer HR guidelines to monitor such practices and improve employee welfare. Prathidhwani plans to start a mechanism to understand the grievances of employees. They are also planning to hold a health checkup for IT employees as there is a growing concern among them, by the end of September.