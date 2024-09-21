Death of Ernst & Young employee Anna sparks calls for reforms in IT work culture

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The death of EY employee Anna Sebastian Perayil due to exhaustion has struck a chord with IT professionals, many of whom have reported heightened work pressure since the onset of Covid.
They felt a deep connection to the tragedy as Prathidhwani, a socio-cultural organisation of IT employees in Technopark, mourned the loss of a 30-year-old IT professional from Kozhikode, who died of cardiac arrest while searching for a job that would offer a better work-life balance.
After the Central government announced an investigation into the ‘unsafe and exploitative work environment’ in the consultancy firm after Anna’s death, Prathidhwani has decided to approach central and state governments to make a similar intervention in the IT sector and issue guidelines.
While long hours and tight deadlines have always been part of IT work, conditions have reportedly worsened since the shift to remote work, particularly affecting women’s ability to balance professional and family responsibilities. “When I worked late in the office, everyone noticed. I even needed special permission to stay overtime. Now, working at any hour has become the norm, encroaching on my family time, and no one cares,” said Anitha Thomas (name changed), an employee at an MNC in Thiruvananthapuram. She expressed frustration over ineffective grievance channels, especially compared to responses to complaints about sexual harassment.
In light of these challenges, IT employees are advocating for stronger HR policies to combat the unhealthy work culture. One HR manager mentioned that her company offers psychological counselling, medical consultations, and wellness programmes to support employees.
However, Vineeth Chandran, secretary of Prathidhwani, emphasised that while remote work offers flexibility, it can lead to unrealistic expectations from some managers. He called for clearer HR guidelines to monitor such practices and improve employee welfare. Prathidhwani plans to start a mechanism to understand the grievances of employees. They are also planning to hold a health checkup for IT employees as there is a growing concern among them, by the end of September.
Dr Muraleedharan K K, a consultant at KIMSHEALTH Thiruvananthapuram, pointed out that the demanding nature of the IT sector, with its long hours and lack of sleep, negatively impacts employee health. He suggested that companies collaborate with psychiatric professionals to assess employee stress levels and intervene early. “These are policy issues that reflect how much importance companies place on employee well-being beyond productivity,” he said.
A national survey by Onsurity and Knowledge Chamber of Commerce and Industry in March found that 43% of Indian tech workers experience health concerns related to their work. The professionals reported acidity, gut problems, back and neck pain, erratic sleep cycles, muscle stiffness, eyesight-related issues, weight gain and intense headaches along with mental health issues.