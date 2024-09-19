When ‘BOSS’ turns villain

Netizens on ‘X’ also made scathing comments on corporate work culture. “Work culture in India is horrendous,” a user posted. “An Indian employer never switches off even after official work hours, and this is made the acceptable norm. Those who don’t work after office hours are made to feel like they have no work and are enjoying life.

Regular calls after office and no respite on weekends have seamlessly integrated into our work culture. To top it all, employees are made to feel that if they don’t slog, hundreds are waiting in line to replace them within 24 hours.”

Is this the grim reality of the corporate world? Speaking to TNIE, Babu Kallivayalil, a central council member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, says, “This happens at every MNC. There is work pressure in these corporate offices. It’s not just the case for CAs. It is a general issue.”

He adds that there is an unwritten policy to “squeeze the maximum out of employees” as hefty salaries are being paid. “So, if the company is paying a fresher, say around Rs 1.5 lakh per month, the managers and those on the top will try to get Rs 3 lakh worth out of them,” he says.

“Though they say it’s a five-day week job, it turns out to be a six-day week job. If you look at the working pattern, not only of the Big4 but also other companies, they are deadline or target-oriented. So, if their client says that the work has to be submitted by a certain date, it has to be done. There is no other option. To motivate teams, the managers’ weapon is firing the so-called non-performing ones. That gets the other teams motivated. It’s harsh, but that is the reality in the corporate world.”

This ruthless culture began with Jack Welch, the famous General Electric CEO, says Vinod Tharakan, chairman and founder of ClaySys Technologies. “He can be called the father of the current ‘hire and fire’ policy,” he adds.