When ‘BOSS’ turns villain

KOCHI: Anna would return to her room utterly exhausted, sometimes collapsing on the bed without even changing her clothes, only to be bombarded with messages asking for more reports. She was putting in her best efforts, working very hard to meet the deadlines. She was a fighter to the core, not someone to give up easily. We told her to quit, but she wanted to learn and gain new exposure. However, the overwhelming pressure proved too much even for her.
This is an excerpt from a letter from the Kochi-based mother of Anna Sebastian — a 26-year-old chartered accountant who passed away on July 20 allegedly due to an “overwhelming workload” at her Pune office and the resultant burnout to the chairman of the latter’s employer, Ernst & Young.
In the impassioned letter that went viral on Wednesday, stresses that the young professional’s death “should serve as a wake-up call” . “It is time to reflect on the work culture within your organisation and take meaningful steps to prioritise the health and wellness of your employees,” she implores.
Many believe the “wake-up call” doesn’t apply to Anna’s employer alone. Her tragic death is yet another reminder of how devastating burnout stress syndrome aka ‘BOSS’ can be. It has yet another reminder of how toxic workplaces can get.
Several cases of deaths related to work pressure have surfaced in recent years. A recent shocker in Kerala, K S Swapna, 38, manager of Canara Bank at Kuthuparamba in Kannur district, was found hanging in her branch on April 9. She left a brief note in her diary stating that she was taking the extreme step as she had failed in her job.
Anna’s death has ignited social media discussions, with many people sharing their experiences. A colleague of Anna’s took to Reddit to highlight the toxicity and callousness of the higher-ups. The person noted that those in the upper ranks wanted to prove their worth to company partners by getting work meant for five or six people done by just two.
Netizens on ‘X’ also made scathing comments on corporate work culture. “Work culture in India is horrendous,” a user posted. “An Indian employer never switches off even after official work hours, and this is made the acceptable norm. Those who don’t work after office hours are made to feel like they have no work and are enjoying life.
Regular calls after office and no respite on weekends have seamlessly integrated into our work culture. To top it all, employees are made to feel that if they don’t slog, hundreds are waiting in line to replace them within 24 hours.”
Is this the grim reality of the corporate world? Speaking to TNIE, Babu Kallivayalil, a central council member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, says, “This happens at every MNC. There is work pressure in these corporate offices. It’s not just the case for CAs. It is a general issue.”
He adds that there is an unwritten policy to “squeeze the maximum out of employees” as hefty salaries are being paid. “So, if the company is paying a fresher, say around Rs 1.5 lakh per month, the managers and those on the top will try to get Rs 3 lakh worth out of them,” he says.
“Though they say it’s a five-day week job, it turns out to be a six-day week job. If you look at the working pattern, not only of the Big4 but also other companies, they are deadline or target-oriented. So, if their client says that the work has to be submitted by a certain date, it has to be done. There is no other option. To motivate teams, the managers’ weapon is firing the so-called non-performing ones. That gets the other teams motivated. It’s harsh, but that is the reality in the corporate world.”
This ruthless culture began with Jack Welch, the famous General Electric CEO, says Vinod Tharakan, chairman and founder of ClaySys Technologies. “He can be called the father of the current ‘hire and fire’ policy,” he adds.
The result? There is zero loyalty. “Due to the fear of being fired, most employees no longer think long-term with any employer,” says Vinod. “This culture can create a fear-psychosis among employees.”
Designing a work environment and business as a win-win arrangement between the company and its employees addresses the work stress and misalignment issues seen in the corporate world today, believes Vinod. “Giving employees the comfort that the company will be loyal to them until they retire is critical, and works like magic,” he adds.
What drives people to pursue high-stress jobs? Career guru Sajith Thomas says, “Youngsters today are very ambitious. They want all the perks and prestige of working in big brands. However, when these freshers enter such a firm, they find themselves in a pressure-cooker environment, competing with others who may have similar or higher skill sets.”
Sajith adds that people push themselves hard to achieve promotions, benefits, or recognition. “In such a setup, the more you work, the more work you get. Managers love such people, and these workers end up doing more than they are paid for. They fail to realise their priorities,” he says.
Sajith points out that every year, at least 10 to 15 people leave the corporate world due to burnout. “The situation is such that one hesitates to open up to anyone about work issues. Then there is the problem of social conditioning. Generally, families and society place great emphasis on performance — academically during education years, and later on factors such as pay, position and prestige,” he says.
“Those who excel academically are in greater danger. They harm their mental and physical well-being by pushing themselves beyond limits to maintain the performance momentum they built during their academic years. People need to understand that mental health and happiness are more important. You should not become a work mule!”
Sajith offers some tips to avoid burnout at work:
- Say no when people try to overburden you. The more you take on, the more will be expected from you
- If your manager calls outside of work hours, let them know it is your personal time.
- Don’t take on more than what your job necessitates.
- Remember: no job is more important than your health.
‘Quitting not a sign of failure’
“If a person feels overwhelmed and cannot function properly due to work pressure, they should first consider taking a break. If that does not help, then quitting may be the next step,” says Dr Arun B Nair, professor of psychiatry at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.
“Quitting is never a sign of failure. It is natural to feel apprehensive about quitting due to societal pressure and the fear of being perceived as weak or incompetent. However, if the work environment and related factors are detrimental to one’s well-being, it is better to quit. This decision demonstrates strength, and prioritises one’s mental health.”
Noting that burnout is a common phenomenon these days, Dr Arun offers some tips to ensure work-life balance
Connect with people you love. Having a circle of close friends is essential.
Get your sleep cycle right. Ensure you get uninterrupted sleep for 6-8 hours.
Give yourself at least an hour for physical exercise, preferably outdoors.
Focus on ‘smart work’, rather than ‘hard work’. Develop skills that allow you to work efficiently and complete tasks in a shorter time.
Never think that you are responsible for all the work in the organisation. It’s a team effort. If you have self-doubts or are finding it difficult to finish the work, ask for help – it is never a sign of weakness and will not make you look incompetent.
On the other side…
Employers should introduce employee wellness programmes that help employees connect positively with the work environment.
HR professionals and supervisors should be trained in ‘mental health first aid’.
Under this, employers can ensure five things:
Enquire what is troubling a distressed employee
Listen to their concerns fully, without judging or trivialising
If someone is going through personal problems, assure them workplace support
Encourage seeking professional help
Ensure they are not isolated
Snap check
“In most organisations, ‘being productive’ is often associated with working overtime, meeting unrealistic deadlines, and shouldering a heavy workload,” notes
Dr C J John, senior psychiatrist, Medical Trust Hospital, Kochi. “For new employees, the initial enthusiasm can lead to praise and appreciation for conforming to this notion of productivity. However, they may not realise that this approach can drain their energy and require significant personal sacrifices.”
He adds that, especially during the ‘initial enthusiasm’ phase, it’s crucial for employees to conduct a self-check: Am I overworking? Is my energy being drained? Am I complaining too much about my workload? It is also the responsibility of HR and the organisation to understand the employees optimal output and how they can tap their productivity without pushing them to a state of ‘overstress’, Dr John says.
Warning signs of burnout
Too much exertion can take a toll on one’s immune system, making one vulnerable to physical illness and flaring up of already existing health conditions.
Reduced attention span
Lack of focus
Irritability
Lack of motivation, and drop in enthusiasm they once had
Dip in productivity
Increased anxiety
Doubting one’s potential and competency
During this phase, any negative comment can have an impact on one’s self-esteem. If things go out of control, one can slip into depression.