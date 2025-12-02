Chennai rains: CMRL constantly updating on metro services following glitch that halted train mid-way earlier

Amid heavy rains in Chennai, the metro train between High Court Station and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M.G. Ramachandran Central Metro Station stopped mid-way due to a technical glitch, early in the morning.
However, close to 20 stranded passengers were immediately evacuated, and the train was withdrawn from the line. Usual metro rail services resumed operations at 06.20 AM.
CMRL is constantly updating about the metro services in its official X account.
As of 1.00 PM update, CMRL stated that the metro services are presently provided as per week day timetable schedule. It noted that the escalators E03, E33, E34, and E36 (Subway - 03 Street Level) are temporarily not working at Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M.G.Ramachandran Central Metro Station.
It also noted that a few escalators in Pachaiyappas College Metro Station, Government Estate Metro Station, and Kilpauk Metro Station are switched off for safety purposes.
It also advised the passengers to take caution while using the staircase at all Metro Stations.
In a series of updates, CMRL stated that water stagnation has been observed at Sembiam.
It also noted that water stagnation at Kaliamman Koil Street and Bharathidasan Road Metro Station has been cleared. Dewatering at Bharathidasan Road Metro Station has been completed and there is no waterlogging.
"Dewatering is currently in progress at the Kodambakkam Ramp in the excavation area beneath the decking. Moderate water stagnation has been noted at Madhavaram Milk Colony Road, and dewatering is in progress using 50 HP pumps continuously," it stated.
Road cleaning work is underway at Kandanchavadi.
CMRL reported that no water stagnation has been reported at Keelkattalai, Semmozhi Salai in Perumbakkam, Otteri Metro Station, Mettukuppam Station LH, Nungambakkam Metro Station, and Iyyapanthangal Metro Station.
It also informed that their teams remain on high alert across all phase 2 sites, continuously monitoring heavy rains and managing flood-like conditions to ensure public safety.
If there is any further development, the next update will be issued at 03:00 PM.