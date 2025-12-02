Chennai rains: CMRL constantly updating on metro services following glitch that halted train mid-way earlier

Amid heavy rains in Chennai, the metro train between High Court Station and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M.G. Ramachandran Central Metro Station stopped mid-way due to a technical glitch, early in the morning.

However, close to 20 stranded passengers were immediately evacuated, and the train was withdrawn from the line. Usual metro rail services resumed operations at 06.20 AM.

CMRL is constantly updating about the metro services in its official X account.

As of 1.00 PM update, CMRL stated that the metro services are presently provided as per week day timetable schedule. It noted that the escalators E03, E33, E34, and E36 (Subway - 03 Street Level) are temporarily not working at Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M.G.Ramachandran Central Metro Station.

It also noted that a few escalators in Pachaiyappas College Metro Station, Government Estate Metro Station, and Kilpauk Metro Station are switched off for safety purposes.

It also advised the passengers to take caution while using the staircase at all Metro Stations.